Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boiler blast at Dahej: NGT junks plea seeking review of payment of compensation for displacement

The National Green Tribunal has junked a plea filed by a company seeking review of its order directing payment of compensation for displacing people, after a huge fire caused by a boiler blast at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat on June 3 resulted in the death of eight workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:56 IST
Boiler blast at Dahej: NGT junks plea seeking review of payment of compensation for displacement
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Green Tribunal has junked a plea filed by a company seeking review of its order directing payment of compensation for displacing people, after a huge fire caused by a boiler blast at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat on June 3 resulted in the death of eight workers. The NGT had on June 8 slapped a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yashashvi Rasayan Pvt Ltd and asked it to pay Rs 25,000 per person for displacement.

It said there is no merit in the prayer of the company seeking review and that its order was passed after hearing the parties, and not based on media reports alone. "The facts mentioned in the order remained undisputed after opportunity to the applicant before passing interim order, pending giving further opportunity in due course. The order is not based on media report alone, as wrongly submitted. The order was passed after preliminary verification of facts and after notice to the present applicant. "Even now, neither the incident is disputed nor lack of adequate safeguards as per statutory mandate are disputed. Statutory onsite and offsite plans and their compliance are not shown. Liability of the applicant is absolute and compensation payable has to be deterrent," the bench said. The tribunal said it is wrong to assume that there is no liability for displacement for 10-12 hours. "It is also wrongly assumed that nothing is to be spent for restoration of the environment. The applicant has filed a certificate from Panchayat that the displaced persons were brought back to their residence late night. "While authenticity of the certificate is yet to be examined, the affected persons certainly faced trauma, stress and inconvenience in being displaced from their respective houses on account of hazardous activities of the unit in question for which liability cannot be disowned," the bench said.

The green panel said the incident took place at 12 noon and displacement at least till late night for at least 10-12 hours, even as per the company. "During this period, the affected persons faced trauma, displacement from their houses and all consequential problems. It is too much to contend that they are not to be paid any compensation and such displacement does not cause any physical or mental harm to a person. "In our view, such displacement is certainly actionable wrong and any commercial establishment engaged in hazardous activity for commercial purpose is certainly liable to compensate such displaced persons. Displacement was at large-scale creating anxiety, fear, trauma, and misery," the tribunal said.

It said some families may have minor children or senior citizens, females who certainly are bound to greatly suffer by such large scale and sudden displacement from their houses. "Exact damage is to be fully ascertained but even as per conservative estimate, the amount of compensation of Rs 25,000 to each displaced person cannot, be held to be excessive, even on further consideration," the tribunal said. "There is no golden scale to measure such loss and a reasonable estimate has to be the basis. Moreover, the applicant does not deserve any indulgence as it has not moved this Tribunal with clean hands," the NGT said. It said the plea filed by the company is patently absurd as the order clearly and specifically required deposit even if the amount was not to be disbursed. The green panel said it has gone by conservative estimate and liability of the applicant is expected to be more than the said amount. It is against the interest of justice to further delay deposit and disbursement of the amount to the victims of the tragedy as almost two months have passed from the date of the incident, the NGT said.

The NGT also constituted a six-member committee headed by former High Court judge Justice B C Patel and sought a report in a month. The committee also comprises representatives of environment ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, National Institute of Disaster Management and Head of the Chemical Engineering Department of IIT Gandhinagar.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by NGO Aryavart Foundation through its president alleging that the company failed to follow requisite precautions and safety protocols. The NGO said the company is strictly and absolutely liable for the damage caused to the human lives, human health, property and the environment in violation of environmental norms. At least 50 workers of the chemical factory were injured while eight died on June 3 in the fire caused by a blast in the boiler at Dahej in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

About 4,800 inhabitants of the nearby villages had to be moved to safer places on account of the incident. PTI PKS SRY.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

UAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant

The United Arab Emirates has begun start-up operations in the initial unit of its first nuclear power plant, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation ENEC said on Saturday.The Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi, a major oil producer, i...

Russia's Covid count reaches 8,45,443 with over 5,000 new cases

Russia has registered 5,462 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 845,443, the countrys coronavirus response center said on Saturday. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,462 COVID-19 cases in 83 re...

Poland reports record coronavirus cases for third day

Poland reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases for a third day in a row on Saturday with 658, the Health Ministry said.More than 200 cases were reported in the Silesia mining region in southern Poland, which has been grappling ...

BSF, BGB exchange sweets on Eid al-Adha

Border Security Force BSF on Saturday exchanged sweets with Border Guards Bangladesh BGB at India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. The officials exchanged boxes of sweets on the auspicious occasion.Earlier today,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020