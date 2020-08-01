Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in J-K's Rajouri
Indian Army soldier Rohin Kumar has lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:54 IST
Indian Army soldier Rohin Kumar has lost his life in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. During the ceasefire, Sepoy Rohin Kumar sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to his injuries, said the Army defence person said in a statement.
"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sep Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," the statement read. "Sep Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," it added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan Army
- Rajouri
- Indian Army
- Pak
- Kashmir
ALSO READ
Over 500 people challaned for not wearing masks in J-K's Rajouri, Samba
Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri
Three members of a family killed in heavy shelling by Pakistan army along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday night: Officials.
J-K: Intruder nabbed on LoC in Rajouri
Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J&K's Rajouri, recover arms, ammo