Kerala records 1,129 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 1,129 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the active coronavirus cases in the state to 10,862.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:51 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,129 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the active coronavirus cases in the state to 10,862. "Kerala recorded 1,129 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 10,862," said Chief Minister's Office.

On Friday, Kerala had reported its first death of a police officer due to COVID-19. According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 5,65,103 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

