232 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in last 24 hours in Maharashtra

A total of 232 new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra Police on Saturday.

"In the last 24 hours, 232 police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive, while one police personnel died. The death toll of police personnel in the state is 103," Maharashtra police in a press release.

The total count of police personnel affected by COVID-19 in the state is 9,449 of which there are 1,932 active cases. (ANI)