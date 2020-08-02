Left Menu
Development News Edition

India yet to confirm participation in proposed SCO meet; Pak, China to attend

Russia has proposed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow on September 10, the meet will also see the participation of Pakistan and China.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 16:27 IST
India yet to confirm participation in proposed SCO meet; Pak, China to attend
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at SCO meeting in Tashkent in November 2019. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Russia has proposed Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers meet in Moscow on September 10, the meet will also see the participation of Pakistan and China. According to diplomatic sources, "On the same day, Russia has also offered to host BRICS Foreign Minister's meet."

Informed sources here told ANI that this meet was scheduled during pre- COVID times and India can only confirm its participation after evaluating the current situation, as of now there is no official confirmation that India will take part in the scheduled meetings in Moscow. If India decides to take part, this will be the first time that foreign ministers of India, Pakistan and China will come face to face in the same group ever since the conflict at Line of Actual Control (LAC) broke out between India and China.

Tensions continue to simmer at the LAC as there is still no complete disengagement at the border, 40000 Indian troops are reportedly deployed in this sector and both India and China are holding rounds of military and diplomatic talks to resolve the situation. At the peak of India-China LAC tensions, when 20 of Indian soldiers were killed in a bloody clash with China at Galwan Valley, India had taken part in the RIC meet called by Russia in June, however that meet was confined to the subject of COVID, SCO will have a larger political agenda, therefore it remains to be seen that whether India confirms its presence or not.

India has remained averse to any talks with Pakistan and has maintained that talks and terror can't go together, hence there is a very thin chance of any dialogue between India and Pakistan even if India participates. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ferns N Petals to venture into Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia

Flower and gifting firm Ferns N Petals is planning to expand its operation in overseas markets of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the next two years, according to a top company official. The company, which is aiming to be a Rs 1,000 cr...

IRB Infra gets award letter for executing Rs 1,755 cr Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway stretch

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Sunday said it has received award letter from NHAI for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway at a cost of Rs 1,755 crore. With this award, the companys order book now stands at Rs 13,755 cror...

BSF constable, two others held by Pb police in cross-border drugs, arms smuggling racket

A BSF constable and two others have been arrested in a cross-border smuggling racket of drugs and weapons, the Punjab police said on Sunday. A .30 bore, made-in-China pistol along with five live cartridges and Rs 24.50 lakh were recovered f...

Daruvala finishes creditable fourth in action-packed sprint race

Indias Jehan Daruvala jumped six places in an action-packed final three laps to finish fourth in the sprint race here on Sunday, his best result so far in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. It was a much-needed result for Daruvala, who had to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020