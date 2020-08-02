Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge

The foreign ministers of longstanding regional foes Iran and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Sunday that they would strive to cooperate during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a video call during which they also exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan told his Iranian counterpart that strengthening bilateral cooperation was important element in tackling the coronavirus, UAE state news agency WAM said.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:11 IST
UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The foreign ministers of longstanding regional foes Iran and the United Arab Emirates agreed on Sunday that they would strive to cooperate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video call during which they also exchanged greetings for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan told his Iranian counterpart that strengthening bilateral cooperation was important element in tackling the coronavirus, UAE state news agency WAM said. Iran's foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet that it was "a very substantive, frank and friendly video conversation" on COVID-19 as well as "bilateral, regional and global situations."

"We agreed to continue dialogue on theme of hope—especially as region faces tough challenges, and tougher choices ahead," he wrote. Shi'ite Muslim Iran has long been at odds with U.S. Gulf Sunni Arab allies the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Tensions between Iran and the United States have been on the rise since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions.

Washington blamed a series of attacks against oil interests in the Gulf last year on Iran, while the UAE did not publicly hold a particular country responsible. The two ministers held a telephone call in March in which Sheikh Abdullah expressed the UAE's support for Iran during the coronavirus outbreak.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Horsfield wins Hero Open for maiden European Tour title

Sam Horsfield, who has been coming up with some excellent rounds every now and then, put together a string of four fine rounds at the inaugural Hero Open to outshine Thomas Detry and grab his first European Tour title on Sunday. Horsfield e...

Sanctioned in 2017-2018, new Ayodhya station will be constructed at cost of around Rs 104 crore: Northern Railway general manager.

Sanctioned in 2017-2018, new Ayodhya station will be constructed at cost of around Rs 104 crore Northern Railway general manager....

Report: TE LaCosse becomes eighth Patriot to opt out

Tight end Matt LaCosse became the eighth member of the New England Patriots to opt out of the 2020 season, ESPNs Field Yates reported Sunday. LaCosse, 27, caught 13 passes for 131 yards and one touchdown in 11 games eight starts during his ...

India, Israel exchange greetings on Friendship Day

India and Israel exchanged greetings on the occasion of Friendship day on Sunday. Taking to twitter, Israel President Reuven Rivlin said, Happy FriendshipDay to our dear friends in IndiaResponding to Rivlin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi twe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020