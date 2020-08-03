Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks report from TN govt on illegal guns

Posing a set of questions, the bench sought details on the number of people detained under the Goondas Act for committing offenses like dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes using illegal firearms and number of people arrested for selling them. Seeking information on the number of gun licenses granted in the state, the court directed them to file the report in two weeks.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:06 IST
HC seeks report from TN govt on illegal guns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Madras High Court on Monday voiced concern that gun culture was finding its way into Tamil Nadu and sought a report from the state government on steps taken to control the trend. A bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and V M Velumani, hearing a related matter through virtual hearing, said the country was facing a lot of threats not only from outside but also from inside with Naxalites, ULFA and ISIS were waging war using illegal weapons.

Impleading suo motu (on its own) the state Director General of Police, home secretary and the city police commissioner as party respondents, it directed them to file a detailed report on the steps taken to prevent illegal guns. Posing a set of questions, the bench sought details on the number of people detained under the Goondas Act for committing offences like dacoity, robbery and other heinous crimes using illegal firearms and number of people arrested for selling them.

Seeking information on the number of gun licenses granted in the state, the court directed them to file the report in two weeks. It said such unlicensed guns were supplied from states, including Jharkhand and Bihar, and goondas and contract killers were getting access to them and added there were also media reports about individuals, criminals and politicians using unlawful firearms.

The court also said Police were issuing gun licenses indiscriminately to the applicants without even verifying their antecedents. If this gun culture is not contained and dealt with an iron hand, people's life will not be safe, it said.

When state public prosecutor A Natarajan said he will definitely take up the issue to the state government, the bench said such incidents had been going for years and it was time for taking steps to bring them under control.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.The Republican president, who ...

Genoa has new bridge 2 years after span's deadly collapse

With a rainbow as a backdrop, Italys president and other dignitaries inaugurated a replacement bridge Monday in Genoa, but the families of those killed when the Morandi Bridge collapsed boycotted the event along with the firefighters who pu...

Man held for distasteful comments on Amit Shah's condition

A person has been arrested for allegedly uploading objectionable posts on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is infected with COVID-19, in the social media, police said on Monday. The man, who was held on Sunday night, claims to be associat...

Nearly 15 lakh face masks distributed in Raigarh district

Around 14.87 lakh face masks were distributed free of cost among people in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district as part of a drive conducted by local police on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday to encourage citizens to make efforts to cont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020