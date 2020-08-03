Left Menu
Taking legal opinion if Bihar Police can probe Sushant death case: Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said that they are taking legal opinion to examine if Bihar Police can do the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case, which is in their jurisdiction.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:58 IST
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh speaking to ANI on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday said that they are taking legal opinion to examine whether Bihar Police can investigate Sushant Singh Rajput death case, which is in their jurisdiction. Singh rejected allegations about Mumbai Police not providing a vehicle to Bihar Police team which is there in the city after an FIR was registered by Patna Police based on Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide.

"They have been (Bihar Police) given a car by DG office. A few COVID-19 cases were reported at IPS Mess, Worli, so no rooms allotted there. A room was allotted to senior officers of Bihar Police in the main mess of SRPF in Goregoan. The allegations are false," Mumbai Police Commissioner told ANI. "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in an auto. They didn't ask us for the car. They asked for documents of the case. We told them it is our jurisdiction for investigation. They should share how they are coming in our jurisdiction. That's why we are taking legal opinion to examine it," he said.

When asked to comment on the quarantine of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, Param Bir Singh said that anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily. "COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are coming under control after a lot of hard work, therefore precautionary measures are being taken. Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily. I am sure that BMC should take action according to its rules and it will address the issue," he said.

Earlier, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey Pandey had said that Tiwari had been "forcibly quarantined" by the municipal authorities in Mumbai, following which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had stressed that this is not a political issue and said the state DGP will speak to the Maharashtra Police in the matter. (ANI)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

