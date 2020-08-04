Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former king Juan Carlos to leave Spain amid corruption allegations

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has told his son, King Felipe, that he is leaving the country, the Royal House said on Monday, in a dramatic move designed to protect the monarchy after corruption allegations against him surfaced. In June, the Spanish Supreme Court opened an investigation into Juan Carlos' involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia, after Switzerland's La Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported he had received $100 million from the late Saudi King.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-08-2020 00:11 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 00:01 IST
Former king Juan Carlos to leave Spain amid corruption allegations
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has told his son, King Felipe, that he is leaving the country, the Royal House said on Monday, in a dramatic move designed to protect the monarchy after corruption allegations against him surfaced.

In June, the Spanish Supreme Court opened an investigation into Juan Carlos' involvement in a high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia, after Switzerland's La Tribune de Geneve newspaper reported he had received $100 million from the late Saudi King. Through his lawyer, Javier Sanchez-Junco, Juan Carlos, who is 82, has declined to comment on the allegations.

On Monday, Sanchez-Junco said in a brief statement that despite his decision to leave, the former king would "remain at the disposal of the prosecutors' office". El Mundo newspaper reported that Juan Carlos had already left Spain. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.

The palace statement quoted Juan Carlos' letter to the king as saying that he wanted to enable Felipe to rule untroubled "amid the public repercussions that certain past events in my private life are generating. "Guided by my desire to do what is best to serve the Spanish people, its institutions and you as king, I am informing you of my ... decision to leave Spain at this time."

King Felipe thanked Juan Carlos for his decision, underlining "the historic importance that his father's reign represents" for democracy in Spain. He also reaffirmed "the principles and values on which it (democracy) is based according to our Constitution and legal framework".

The allegations against the former king have eroded people's confidence in the monarchy. Pablo Echenique, a senior official in the far-left Podemos, which is a member of the ruling coalition, said the party would continue to seek a full investigation into Juan Carlos' "murky businesses", and questioned whether he should be allowed to leave.

Jordi Sanchez, one of several separatist Catalan leaders jailed for their role in the region's failed independence bid in 2017, said he remained incarcerated on the grounds that he was a flight risk. He called on the High Court to withhold the former king's passport. "Where is justice in Spain?," he tweeted.

Spanish monarchs have immunity during their reign but Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014, potentially leaving himself vulnerable to prosecution. King Felipe put an end to his father's palace allowance and renounced his own inheritance in March, following allegations of secret offshore accounts.

Juan Carlos came to the throne in 1975 after the death of General Francisco Franco and was widely respected for his role in helping guide Spain from dictatorship to democracy. But his popularity sank in later years due to a series of scandals, prompting him to step down.

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

NZAVS launches campaign to tackle harmful uses of animals in science

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on September 15 without a sale. The tur...

Odisha's COVID death toll climbs to 207 with 10 more

The death toll due to COVID- 19 in Odisha crossed the 200-mark on Monday with 10 more fatalities taking the total to 207, a Health Department official said. At least 1,384 more people have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally ...

Italy survey suggests coronavirus six times more prevalent than official data

Almost 1.5 million people in Italy or 2.5 of the population have developed coronavirus antibodies, a figure six times more than official numbers reported, according to a survey from statistics agency Istat on Monday. The survey by Istat and...

Islanders bid to push Panthers to brink of elimination

Its been a long time since the NHL held a best-of-five playoff series, but the New York Islanders have that ancient history on their side after winning Game 1 of the Eastern Conference qualifying round against the Florida Panthers. The seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020