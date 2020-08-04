Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese minister to visit Britain for "difficult" talks on trade deal

The two countries hope to clinch a deal before Britain’s transition out of the European Union concludes at the year end, to avoid any gaps in bilateral trade arrangements. Motegi's Aug. 5-7 visit to Britain will be the first overseas trip for any Japanese government minister since the global spread of the novel coronavirus, he said. I'm afraid negotiations will last many hours, but I would like to find middle ground and reach an agreement."

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 10:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 10:13 IST
Japanese minister to visit Britain for "difficult" talks on trade deal

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will visit Britain this week for what he said will be difficult talks with British Trade Minister Liz Truss, in the hope of finding middle ground and concluding a post-Brexit trade deal.

"It is indispensable to swiftly form a framework for trade and investment between Japan and Britain that will replace the Japan-EU EPA to ensure the smooth continuation of bilateral businesses," Motegi told reporters on Tuesday, referring to an economic partnership agreement with the EU. The two countries hope to clinch a deal before Britain’s transition out of the European Union concludes at the year end, to avoid any gaps in bilateral trade arrangements.

Motegi's Aug. 5-7 visit to Britain will be the first overseas trip for any Japanese government minister since the global spread of the novel coronavirus, he said. "Difficult negotiations such as this, where national interest is at stake, cannot be conducted over the telephone," he told a regular news conference.

"We will negotiate face-to-face. I'm afraid negotiations will last many hours, but I would like to find middle ground and reach an agreement."

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura CM tests negative for COVID-19 as two family members contract disease

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19 even as two members of his family have contracted the disease. Deb, however, has quarantined himself at his residence for the next seven days.Two of my family m...

12 deaths, 1,286 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

As many as 1,286 more COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on Monday, said the State Government. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 68,946 including 18,708 active cases. Whil...

8 deaths, 551 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

A total of 551 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed. With this, Rajasthan now has a total of 46,106 positive cases, including 13,222 active cases a...

Australian state to impose hefty fines to compel COVID-19 isolation

Australias second-most populous state Victoria said on Tuesday that anyone breaking COVID-19 isolation orders will face hefty fines, as high as A20,000 14,250, and that more military personnel will be deployed to fight the spread of the vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020