1,384 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

As many as 1,384 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 37,681, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:52 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

As many as 1,384 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 37,681, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 14,349 cases are active, 23,073 are recovered cases. The death count due to the infection stands at 216, it added.

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,050 COVID-19 cases as the total cases in the country reached 18,55,746, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. A total of 803 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total cases include 5,86,298 active cases, 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,938 deaths, the Health Ministry added. (ANI)

