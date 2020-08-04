Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aircel-Maxis:Court grants 3-month to CBI, ED to complete probe against P Chidambaram, son

A Delhi court Tuesday granted three months to CBI, ED to obtain report on Letters Rogatory form United Kingdom and Singapore in relation to their ongoing probe in Aircel-Maxis matter against former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 18:03 IST
Aircel-Maxis:Court grants 3-month to CBI, ED to complete probe against P Chidambaram, son

A Delhi court Tuesday granted three months to CBI, ED to obtain report on Letters Rogatory form United Kingdom and Singapore in relation to their ongoing probe in Aircel-Maxis matter against former union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, in a proceedings held through video conferencing, allowed the request made by both the agencies, after the counsel representing them informed that the LRs have been sent but no reply has been received.

The court adjourned the matter, which is at the stage of taking cognizance, for November 3. During the proceedings on Tuesday, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for CBI and ED, submitted that report on the LRs are still awaited and a reminder has been sent to the competent authority in United Kingdom and Singapore on June 27 to expedite the report on the Letters Rogatory.  Senior advocate Sonia Mathur, also appearing for the agncies, submitted that it might take about three months time to get the report and requested the court to adjourn the matter for arguments on the point of cognizance, suitably so that required report on LRs are obtained.

“Although, sufficient time has passed since filing of Charge­ sheet in CBI, but in view of the aforesaid request, the matter stands adjourned. List on November 3, 2020,” the judge said. Judicial requests, also known as letters rogatory, are issued by courts on the request of an investigation agency when it wants information from another country.

CBI is investigating how Karti Chidambaram, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union finance minister. The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the crime, agency's Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta told the court.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the United Progressive Alliance regime, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefiting certain persons, and received kickbacks..

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) renewed for Season 3, what viewers can see next

How to Sell Drugs Online Fast Season 1 premiered on May 31, 2019. The second season streamed on Netflix on July 21 this year.Now fans will be happy to learn that How to Sell Drugs Online Fast has been renewed for Season 3. The viewers can e...

IMF says coronavirus may shrink global imbalances further in 2020

The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that global current account imbalances narrowed in 2019 as trade slowed, and the coronavirus could narrow them further in 2020, but some vulnerable emerging market economies are facing major i...

Nagaland reports highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19

Nagaland on Tuesday reported its highest single-day spike of 276 COVID-19 cases, taking the states tally to 2,405, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the new cases, 187 were detected in Dimapur and 89 in Mon, he said.Necessary contact ...

MP university inks MoU to educate underprivileged students

The state-run Atal Bihari VajpayeeHindi University ABVHU here has signed an MoU with First AidCouncil of India to educate students from less privilegedbackground in urban and rural areas of Madhya PradeshUnder the MoU, study centres or exte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020