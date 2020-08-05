China's top diplomat to U.S. says Beijing does not want escalation with U.S.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 02:15 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 02:07 IST
China does not wish to see tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate further following tit-for-tat consulate closures over the past weeks, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday. "I don't think a new Cold War would serve anybody's interest," Cui Tiankai told Aspen Security Forum held virtually via Zoom.
Ties between the world's top two economies have sharply deteriorated since the United States last month ordered China to shut its consulate in Houston, triggering a response from Beijing to close the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Washington
- Cui Tiankai
- United States
- Chinese
- Zoom
- Houston
- Chengdu
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
US sanctions additional 11 Chinese firms over human rights violations in Xinjiang
Tribal artists make traditional rakhis in Jharkhand, urge people to prefer 'desi' rakhis over Chinese ones
US sanctions Chinese companies over Muslim abuse complaints
Zoom to establish technology centre in Bengaluru
NDAA amendment slamming Chinese aggression against India passed by US House of Representatives