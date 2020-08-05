Left Menu
FACTBOX-EU, Turkey and Gulf states among those aiding Beirut after blast

"We are offering medical trauma kits and surgical kits containing things such as syringes, bandages and surgical gowns," said Nevien Attalla, operations manager for the WHO's Dubai hub. RUSSIA Russia's emergencies ministries said it was sending five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:09 IST
The European Union, Turkey and Gulf states are among those offering assistance to Lebanon following an explosion at a warehouse in Beirut that killed at least 100 people and injured nearly 4,000. Below are details of international assistance and pledges of help.

EUROPEAN UNION The European Commission said it had activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which is designed to help after natural disasters, following a request from Lebanon for aid and support.

More than 100 highly trained firefighters were being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment, specialised in search and rescue in urban contexts, the European Union's executive said. The Netherlands, Greece and Czech Republic had confirmed their participation, and France, Poland and Germany have offered assistance, a senior official said.

The EU said it also activated its Copernicus satellite mapping system to help the Lebanese authorities assess the extent of the damage. President Emmanuel Macron's office said France was sending 55 security personnel and 6 tonnes of health equipment, and around 10 emergency doctors would fly to Beirut.

The Netherlands is sending a search and rescue team to Lebanon comprising 67 doctors, nurses, firemen and police officers to assist in the search for survivors. The Czech Republic is sending a 36-person rescue team, the Interior Ministry said.

TURKEY Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is helping in the search for survivors, digging through debris to look for people and recover bodies. The group has also mobilised a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp to deliver food to those in need, said Mustafa Ozbek, an Istanbul-based IHH official.

"We are providing assistance with one ambulance to transfer patients. We may provide help according to the needs of the hospital," he said. KUWAIT

Kuwait has delivered medical aid and other essentials. The ministry of health said Kuwaiti aid arrived in Lebanon by military plane on Wednesday morning. QATAR

Qatar state news agency QNA said the country had dispatched a first military plane carrying medical aid on Wednesday. Three more planes were to follow later in the day containing two field hospitals of 500 beds each, equipped with respirators and other necessary medical supplies. WHO AND IFRC

The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies were sending 40 tonnes of medical supplies, including personal protective equipment to Beirut on a flight paid for by Dubai-based International Humanitarian City, a hub for humanitarian emergency preparedness and response, a WHO representative said. "We are offering medical trauma kits and surgical kits containing things such as syringes, bandages and surgical gowns," said Nevien Attalla, operations manager for the WHO's Dubai hub.

RUSSIA Russia's emergencies ministries said it was sending five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital and medical personnel. It said all medical staff travelling to Beirut would be equipped with personal protective gear in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

IRAN Tehran will send nine tonnes of food, as well as medicine, medical equipment, medical personnel and a field hospital to Lebanon, Iranian media said.

