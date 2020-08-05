India should continue growing strong for ensuring peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India would be peaceful and happy as long as it continues to grow stronger. In his speech after laying the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister referred to a verse 'Bhaybinu hoi napriti' associated with Lord Ram which means there is no love in absence of fear.

"India would be peaceful and happy as long as it continues to grow stronger," the Prime Minister said. He also recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' associated with Lord Ram in the backdrop of the situation created by COVID-19 and emphasised the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks.

Modi said that the current situation demands 'maryada' should be 'do gaz ki doori, mask hai zaroori' and exhorted everyone to follow it. "The `maryada' (need) today is do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (keep distance of two yards, wear mask). The Almighty may keep all the citizens healthy and happy, this is my prayer. The blessings of Mother Sita and Shri Ram be always there on the citizens," he said.

The Prime Minister termed the occasion as historic and said that India is starting a glorious chapter when people across the country are excited and emotional to have finally achieved what they had been waiting for centuries. (ANI)