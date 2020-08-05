Left Menu
Development News Edition

India should continue growing strong for ensuring peace: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India would be peaceful and happy as long as it continues to grow stronger.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:28 IST
India should continue growing strong for ensuring peace: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India would be peaceful and happy as long as it continues to grow stronger. In his speech after laying the foundation stone of Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister referred to a verse 'Bhaybinu hoi napriti' associated with Lord Ram which means there is no love in absence of fear.

"India would be peaceful and happy as long as it continues to grow stronger," the Prime Minister said. He also recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' associated with Lord Ram in the backdrop of the situation created by COVID-19 and emphasised the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks.

Modi said that the current situation demands 'maryada' should be 'do gaz ki doori, mask hai zaroori' and exhorted everyone to follow it. "The `maryada' (need) today is do gaj ki doori, mask hai jaroori (keep distance of two yards, wear mask). The Almighty may keep all the citizens healthy and happy, this is my prayer. The blessings of Mother Sita and Shri Ram be always there on the citizens," he said.

The Prime Minister termed the occasion as historic and said that India is starting a glorious chapter when people across the country are excited and emotional to have finally achieved what they had been waiting for centuries. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

TN govt opposes bail plea of DMK MLA; Accuses him of running illegal ammunition unit

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday opposed in the Madras High Court the bail plea of DMK MLA L Idyavarman, arrested for allegedly opening fire during a recent clash, alleging that he was running an illegal unit in his farmhouse in neigh...

Beirut reels from huge blast as death toll climbs to at least 135

Lebanese rescue teams pulled out bodies and hunted for missing in the wreckage of buildings on Wednesday as investigations blamed negligence for a massive warehouse explosion that sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at leas...

Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount

US testing for the coronavirus is dropping even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait hours to ge...

HDFC sets floor price at Rs 1,838.94 a share for QIP issue

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has set the floor price at Rs 1,838.94 per share for its qualified institutional placement QIP issue that opened on Wednesday, according to a regulatory filing. On July 30, the board of directors of HDFC had approve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020