Russian fighter jet intercepts US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea -reports

Russian fighter jet intercepts US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea -reportsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:58 IST
A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to chase away two U.S. reconnaissance planes that approached the Russian border over the Black Sea on Wednesday, news agencies cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.
TASS news agency cited the defence ministry as saying the Su-27 had intercepted the RC-135 and Р-8А Poseidon planes. Interfax news agency said the two planes had subsequently turned away from the border.
Similar incidents have happened over the past weeks.
