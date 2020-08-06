Left Menu
Kenya: President Kenyatta launches UN platform, GenU to empower youth

File photo Image Credit: Flickr

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta on August 5 has launched Kenya's chapter of Generation Unlimited (GenU), a UN platform which he said will assist the government in unlocking the potential of Kenyan youth, according to a news report by News Ghana.

Kenyatta has said that the youth account for about three-quarters of the Kenyan population, adding that the government's increased investment in youth-leaning sectors such as education, ICTs, and entrepreneurship over the years was out of the appreciation of the immense economic potential held by young people.

"It is for this reason that I welcome GenU as a platform, which will enable leaders, partners, and stakeholders to make investments that will unlock the potential of Kenyan youth," he said in a statement issued after the virtual launch in Nairobi.

GenU is a United Nations youth empowerment program launched in 2018 with the goal of ensuring that young people, aged between 10 and 24 years are either in school, training or employment by 2030.

During the launch, Kenyatta assured Kenyans that his administration will continue investing in interventions that seek to better the wellbeing of young people.

He said Kenya's youthful population is the nation's greatest resource, with the highest potential to uplift the country's socioeconomic profile.

"My administration has prioritized investments in young people. These investments are yielding results and we can confidently say that Kenya has made good progress towards the achievement of objectives of GenU," he said.

Kenyatta said his administration's main preoccupation is the creation of jobs and sustainable livelihoods for young people.

"In this context, we have taken steps to expand the internship program, with the aim of connecting skilled youth with job opportunities and enable them to acquire practical and workplace skills," he said.

