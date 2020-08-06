Delhi court directs police to lodge FIR over fake order for masks

A Delhi court has directed the police to register an FIR in a case of alleged duping of a man into ordering 3M category masks worth about Rs 2.25 lakh. Metropolitan Magistrate Manu Vedwan directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Police Station, Punjabi Bagh, to lodge the case and file a status report by September 18.

"The SHO, Police Station, Punjabi Bagh, is directed to lodge an FIR under appropriate sections of IPC or any other law with all the contents of complaint in the case and carry out the investigation in a fair manner and to conclude the same as expeditiously as possible which otherwise also in the mandate of the law," the court said in its order passed on July 30. It further said that the investigating officer was not to be influenced by the registration of FIR and directed him not to arrest the accused unless viable grounds are found.

According to the complaint filed before the court, Sudeep Ranjan Goel was engaged in general trading and had ordered masks from one Sunny Sharma. Sharma had allegedly introduced himself to Goel as a renowned supplier of medical masks of the category 3M, the complaint said.

It further claimed that Sharma had allegedly requested Goel to contact him through virtual mode because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and persuaded him to place an order of supplying 3M masks. Goel had ordered various masks of 3M category and paid Rs 2.25 lakh as advance to Sharma, it claimed.

Despite passing considerable time, Sharma allegedly did not deliver even a single mask, nor did he return the money, Goel claimed in his complaint, filed through advocate Gorangg Gupta. The complaint said that Sharma had allegedly first told him that goods were already dispatched to his warehouse and later sent the screen-shot of banking transactions showing the fake refunds into his account accepting that goods could not be delivered.

Goel had neither received the payments nor the masks and Sharma was not receiving his phone calls, the complaint claimed. He had filed the complaint before the SHO of Punjabi Bagh Police Station but they failed to take any action after which he approached the court seeking registration of FIR, the plea claimed.