Plea in HC for pension payment of corporation school teachers

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court alleging inaction by the AAP government and the three municipal corporations with regard to the payment of pension and arrears of benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to retired teachers of the civic bodies. The petition, by a society representing primary school teachers in Delhi, came up for hearing on Thursday before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan which directed that it be listed before another bench.

The petitioner-society's lawyer, Ranjit Sharma, urged the bench to hear the matter as it had earlier dealt with the issue of payment of salaries of resident doctors in the hospitals run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC). In that matter the court had asked the civic body and the Delhi government to ensure the resident doctors are paid their stipends on time.

However, the court declined to do so and said the instant petition of the society would be heard by another division bench. The society, Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh, in its plea has claimed that retired teachers of NrDMC are particularly facing immense problems in meeting their daily expenses. "Some of them have medical problems, which require urgent treatment and care. These teachers do not have any other source of livelihood other than their pension.

"If the pension is released after a lapse of 2-3 months, it is unimaginable what difficulties the retired teachers would be facing," the petition has said. It has sought a direction to the Delhi government and the three corporations to release the pension of the teachers due till date and to release the same on time in the future.

It has also sought a direction for release of arrears of the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission to the retired teachers..