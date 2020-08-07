Left Menu
SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking directions to define freedom of press

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a petition seeking directions to "restrict assassination of dignity" of individuals, communities, religious saints, religious and political organisations by the broadcasting electronic channels in the name of freedom of the press.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:07 IST
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a petition seeking directions to "restrict assassination of dignity" of individuals, communities, religious saints, religious and political organisations by the broadcasting electronic channels in the name of freedom of the press. "We issue notice returnable in four weeks," a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said.

The petition, filed by advocate Reepak Kansal, said that there are many TV channels that allegedly showed news against religious saint, religious and political organisation in the name of freedom of the press. He sought the intervention of the apex court to issue appropriate orders directing the Union of India to control the "uncontrolled and unregulated" broadcasting electronic channels, who are involved in such kind of alleged activities.

The plea sought the issuance of appropriate order directing the Central government to restrict the media trial, parallel trial, judgmental views and interfering in the administration of justice. "The top court should issue appropriate order directing the Central government to constitute an independent authority to be known as the Broadcast Regulatory Authority of India (BRAI) for the purpose of regulating and facilitating the development of broadcasting services in India," the plea said.

It also sought the issuance of appropriate order directing the respondent, Union of India, to prevent the misuse of airwaves by the broadcasting electronic channels in the name of media, press and journalism. (ANI)

