SII enters into new partnership to accelerate manufacture, delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for India

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has entered into a new landmark partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to accelerate the manufacture and delivery of up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for India and low and income countries, said SII. "The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax, which will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and WHO prequalification," SII stated.

Earlier, India's top drug regulator-- Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission to SII to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials in India on the potential COVID19 vaccine, a senior government official said. India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed 20-lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases on Friday, said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. (ANI)