Delhi Police nab 2 wanted sharpshooters
Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters belonging to infamous Sunil Rathi Gang, police said on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:22 IST
According to the police, both criminals were wanted in a murder case registered at Police Station Budhana, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.
Both the accused were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their arrest, police said. (ANI)
