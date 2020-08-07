Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravi Pujari's aide who supplied weapons for Shabnam developers shootout held

An aide of gangster Ravi Pujari, Iqlaq Querishi, who allegedly supplied the weapons used in the 2007 Shabnam developers shootout has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police, said Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:34 IST
Ravi Pujari's aide who supplied weapons for Shabnam developers shootout held
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An aide of gangster Ravi Pujari, Iqlaq Querishi, who allegedly supplied the weapons used in the 2007 Shabnam developers shootout has been arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police, said Joint Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil on Friday. "Continuing the investigation on Ravi Poojary, we have been investigating about his associates and other abscounding accused. CCB team has been successful in arresting accused Iqlaq Querishi, who is accused in 2007 Shabnam developers shootout case," Patil told reporters here.

He said that Querishi, along with another accused, had supplied the weapon used in the shootout. "Querishi is from Uttar Pradesh's Muzzaffarnagar. He was arrested in 2007 and later abscounded on bail. Custody will be taken and his role in other other cases will be uncovered," Patil said.

Notably, the CCB had recently filed two chargesheets against gangster Ravi Pujari, one in Shabnam developers double murder case and one an extortion case. Two unidentified men had in February 2007 allegedly barged into the office of Shabnam Developers and shot dead two persons, including the receptionist and an office assistant. The case was reportedly reopened after Pujari's extradition to India.

According to the police, shooters were allegedly hired by Pujari when Shabnam Developers' officials refused to pay him money. Pujari, who was wanted in several cases including ones related to heinous crimes like murder and extortion, was extradited to Bengaluru earlier this year from Senegal.

The gangster, who parted ways with underworld don Chhota Rajan, had jumped bail after he was arrested in Senegal in 2019 and had escaped to South Africa, where he was involved in drug trafficking and extortion. According to sources in the Indian intelligence, Ravi Pujari was hiding under the false identity of Anthony Fernandes, a Burkina Faso passport holder, in a remote village in South Africa. (ANI)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Teen girl found hanging, milk vendor dies in Muzaffarnagar: Police

A teenage girl and a milk vendor were found dead in separate incidents in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday, police said. In the first case, a 16-year-old girl was found hanging from a tree in Majlispur Tofir village, a day af...

Foundation laying of Ayodhya temple starting of golden period: Trust member

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra member Swami Parmanand Giri on Friday said India has always been a Hindu country and the foundation laying of the Ayodhya temple marks the beginning of a golden period in its history. India has been a Hin...

Ravi Shankar Prasad tests negative for COVID-19

Minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said he has tested negative for COVID-19. Prasad, who is also the Law Minister, had earlier this week gone into self-isolation as per protocol, after he met Home Minister Amit...

Lebanon sees possible 'external interference' in blast

Lebanons president said on Friday its investigation into the biggest blast in Beiruts history would examine whether it was caused by a bomb or other external interference, as residents sought to rebuild shattered homes and lives. Rescuers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020