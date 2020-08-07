Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 4 people in 85-yr old woman's death case

The court further said that from the videographic description of the place of incident, it was prima facie evident that the house of Akbari Begum was targeted by the riotous mob “Since a garment factory was being run by the complainant (Mohd Saeed Salmani) and his family members in their house, there was a lot of inflammatory material available in the house.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:35 IST
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail pleas of 4 people in 85-yr old woman's death case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail applications of four people in a case of alleged murder of an 85-year old woman, who died due to asphyxiation when her house was torched during the communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail pleas of Arun Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Prakash Chand and Suraj Singh in the case of death of Akbari Begum. "A careful analysis of the statements of witnesses prima facie indicate that all the four accused persons were very well part of the unlawful assembly which had put the house of complainant on fire after committing robbery therein. "I find the 'occular evidence' of independent witnesses like Mohd Aijaz Hussain, Shakeel and Salam, which gives the clear details of the individual role of the accused persons in the incident," the judge said in his order passed on August 6. The court further said that from the videographic description of the place of incident, it was prima facie evident that the house of Akbari Begum was targeted by the riotous mob.

"Since a garment factory was being run by the complainant (Mohd Saeed Salmani) and his family members in their house, there was a lot of inflammatory material available in the house. The house caught fire and large-scale destruction took place and the unfortunate death of Akbari Begum (mother of complainant) also took place," it said. It further said that if released on bail the accused can threaten the witnesses in the case since they were residents of the same locality as the four people. During the hearing held through video conferencing, counsel for the accused said that Arun, Ravi, Chand and Singh were falsely implicated in the case and there was no legally sustainable evidence available against them. Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for the state, opposed the bail applications saying the accused were not only part of the "riotous mob", which had indulged in pelting stones, chanting slogans and committing vandalism, but was also part of the mob which had entered into the house of Begum and set it on fire after committing robbery. According to the charge sheet, on February 25, when the mob torched Akbari Begum's house, other members escaped to the roof but the octogenarian could not. She subsequently died due to asphyxia (suffocation due to inhalation of smoke) and her charred body was found on a folding bed, police had said. An FIR was registered on the complaint of her son Saeed Salmani who had a garment shop on the ground floor of the building. In his complaint, he said his four-storey building was allegedly torched by the mob who destroyed his garment workshop, burnt his house and looted jewellery and cash from them. Begum's charred body was recovered when the police officials and the fire department were able to douse the blaze, the police had said. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India's COVID-19 management marked by rising recovery rate, falling fatality rate: Centre

Indias COVID-19 management is marked by two significant achievements of continuously rising recovery rate among coronavirus patients and a case fatality rate that has remained much below the global average, the Union health ministry said on...

Soccer-Beijing, Guangzhou Evergrande stay perfect in Chinese Super League

Beijing Guoans Alan Carvalho opened his account for the club as they eased past Tianjin Teda 3-1 in the Chinese Super League CSL to maintain their 100 start to the season.Brazilian-born striker Carvalho -- who is a naturalised Chinese citiz...

AI Express plane overshoots runway, breaks into 2 pieces at Kozhikode airport

Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into two pieces after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. The Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA said there were approximately 191 pe...

Governments don't act until they are directed by court, says SC

The Supreme Court on Friday observed that governments in the country dont act until they are directed by the court, adding that this has been the experience of the apex court. The top court made the observation while saying it will pass dir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020