Rajasthan reports 499 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

As many as 499 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported from Rajasthan till 10:30 am on Saturday, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state to 50,656, the state health department said. According to the official data, the state currently has 13,570 active cases and 36,310 recovered cases. With nine more deaths, a total of 776 people have lost their lives to COVID-19.

With a single-day spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases and 933 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally surged to 20,88,612 on Saturday. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 42,518 in the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 tally of 20,88,612 cases includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated, stated the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)