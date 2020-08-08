Left Menu
Sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in Delhi is shame for country: Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday said that the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in the national capital is a shame for the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 13:59 IST
Robert Vadra speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday said that the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in the national capital is a shame for the country. Vadra visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and met the parents of the minor girl, who was shifted to the neurosurgery intensive care unit (ICU) for the treatment.

"I am very very upset and disappointed with this incident. I am also the father of a girl and I can see how unsafe the girls and women of our country feel. This incident happening in the national capital is a shame for the country. By giving compensation to the family I don't think is the plan further. We need to instil the fear of law in perpetrator's minds so that they don't commit these crimes," Vadra told ANI. "I have met the parents, they are worried for the child and I requested doctors to make efforts to save the child. I was able to provide a room to minor girl's parents and I am happy that I have been able to do something for them. I am thankful to the doctors for arranging a room for the parents," he added.

Vadra further said that he will come back again to see the condition of the girl. "I am praying for the recovery of the girl. I will come back again to see her," he said.

The victim is on a ventilator support and at present her blood platelet count is low. She may undergo neurosurgery when the count improves, sources said on Friday. The Delhi Police had on Thursday evening arrested an accused in connection with the sexual assault and attack on the 12-year-old girl in Paschim Vihar in the national capital earlier in the week, the Delhi Police said. (ANI)

