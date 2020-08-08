Left Menu
Arjun Munda lauds govt after GC Murmu becomes first tribal to take charge as CAG

In a first, former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu became the first tribal to take charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:07 IST
IAS officer GC Murmu taking oath as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

In a first, former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu became the first tribal to take charge as the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Saturday. In a tweet, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda lauded the central government and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Murmu as CAG.

Munda said that Murmu's appointment to such an important post has enhanced the value of tribal society. "I express gratitude from the heart to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Appointment of senior IAS officer GC Murmu Ji to important post like CAG has enhanced the value of tribal society. Prime Minister gave due respect to a qualified tribal officer," he tweeted.

"Heartfelt congratulations to former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Girish Chandra Murmu on swearing-in for the post of Comptroller and Auditor General," the minister said in another tweet. Murmu belongs to Indian Administrative Service of Gujarat cadre (1985 batch). He is a post-graduate in Political Science from Utkal University. He holds an MBA degree from the University of Birmingham.

He was born on November 21, 1959, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, one of the tribal-dominated districts of the state. Earlier today, Murmu took charge as the CAG of India after he was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

On Thursday, Murmu was appointed the CAG, a day after he stepped down as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Rajiv Mehrishi. Murmu was appointed as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union Territory last year. (ANI)

