Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK armed forces asked to help deal with migrant boats crossing Channel

Britain's armed forces have been asked to help deal with boats carrying migrants across the Channel from France, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday after a spate of arrivals on the southern English coast.

Reuters | Updated: 08-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 21:16 IST
UK armed forces asked to help deal with migrant boats crossing Channel
Taking advantage of a spell of hot weather and calm sea conditions, hundreds of people including children and pregnant women have made the dangerous 33-km crossing in recent days, many in overloaded rubber dinghies and other small vessels. Image Credit: ANI

Britain's armed forces have been asked to help deal with boats carrying migrants across the Channel from France, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday after a spate of arrivals on the southern English coast.

Taking advantage of a spell of hot weather and calm sea conditions, hundreds of people including children and pregnant women have made the dangerous 33-km crossing in recent days, many in overloaded rubber dinghies and other small vessels. The Defence Ministry said it had received a formal request from the Home Office, or interior ministry, to assist the UK Border Force with its operations in the Dover Straits.

"We are assessing the requirements... and are working hard to identify how we can most effectively assist," the defence ministry said in a statement. A Home Office spokeswoman declined to comment.

More than 200 people arrived on the English coast on Thursday, followed by some 130 on Friday, and media reported more arrivals on Saturday as the hot weather persisted. A junior Home Office minister in charge of immigration compliance, Chris Philp, called the rise in arrivals "shameful" and sought to put pressure on France ahead of a meeting with his French counterpart in Paris next week.

"The French need to stop these illegal migrants from getting in the water in the first place," he said in an opinion column published in Saturday's Daily Telegraph newspaper, adding that Britain would seek to return to France those who made it across. France's interior ministry said surveillance teams on the northern coast were intercepting migrants daily and it had mobilised extra resources. It said five times as many migrant boats had been caught between January and July compared with the same period in 2019.

"This is a joint problem...which needs a joint operational response," a spokesman said.

"NOT A CRISIS"

Uncontrolled arrivals of asylum seekers and migrants from Africa, the Middle East and Asia have long been a source of tension between European countries struggling to find an effective joint response. Britain left the European Union in January and a transition period during which most EU rules and accords are still in force will come to an end on Dec. 31, which could further complicate cooperation with EU member France.

Immigration has been an especially polarising issue in Britain since the Brexit referendum in 2016 because "taking back control" of immigration and border policy was presented as one of the key advantages by pro-Brexit campaigners. Home Secretary Priti Patel, an enthusiastic Brexiteer, made the link in a tweet on Friday about the Channel crossings: "I know that when the British people say they want to take back control of our borders, this is exactly what they mean."

Critics such as groups campaigning for the rights of immigrants and refugees accuse the government of stoking some voters' xenophobic fears by magnifying the issue. "Britain is better than this. The arrival of small numbers of people by boat is not a crisis," said Stephen Hale, chief executive of Refugee Action, urging the government to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.

The numbers crossing the Channel are tiny compared with the flows of people who try and reach EU countries such as Malta, Greece, Italy and Spain every year by crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa or Turkey, thousands of them dying on the way.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Flood-like situation in Karnataka, death toll in Kerala landslides climbs to 24

Battered by torrential rains, several parts of Karnataka faced a flood-like situation on Saturday, while the death toll in the massive landslide in Kerala climbed to 24 and the number of people hit by the deluge in Bihar rose to over 73 lak...

Huge premium in reaching some kind of equilibrium between India, China: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that there is a huge premium on reaching some kind of equilibrium or understanding between India and China and it is equally in Beijings interest. Speaking at India75 Summit - Mission ...

TMC, BJP spar over West Bengal panel on NEP

Union minister Babul Supriyo said on Saturday that the committee formed by the West Bengal government on the National Education Policy NEP was tasked to find ways to oppose it, drawing a sharp retort from the ruling Trinamool Congress that ...

Protesters storm Lebanon's Foreign Ministry

A group of Lebanese protesters including retired army officers have stormed the Foreign Ministry building in the capital Beirut as part of protests following the massive explosion this week. The protesters said Saturday the Foreign Ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020