NGT directs DDA to file response to plea alleging pollution in lake

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, also noted the submission that concretisation around trees is taking place in violation of its orders. “Let DDA file its response within one month failing which coercive measures under Section 25 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 read with section 51 of CPC may be the only option left with the Tribunal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 12:52 IST
The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Development Authorithy (DDA) to file response oo a plea alleging that a lake in east Delhi is being polluted by operation of boat services. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson, Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, also noted the submission that concretisation around trees is taking place in violation of its orders.

“Let DDA file its response within one month failing which coercive measures under Section 25 of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 read with section 51 of CPC may be the only option left with the Tribunal. The response be filed by e-mail,” the bench said. According to the applicant, he made a representation to the authorities but the same has not been acted upon.  The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation told the bench that no pollution is being caused in operating boats on the lake.  With regard to the issue of concretisation of the trees, action is to be taken by DDA, the tribunal noted.

The tribunal's order came on a plea filed by city resident R P Singhal alleging that Sanjay Lake park near Mayur Vihar is being polluted by ingress of sewage in the water body. Concretisation around trees is taking place in violation of orders of the tribunal, the plea said, adding that he made a representation to the authorities but no action has been taken till date.

