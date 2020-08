FACTBOX-Countries rally round Lebanon after Beirut blast

Countries and international organizations are sending help to Lebanon after a massive explosion in Beirut killed at least 158 people and injured 6,000.

Below are details of some of the assistance offered.

BAHRAIN - A plane with medical supplies.

BANGLADESH - Emergency food, medical supplies, and a medical team. BRITAIN - A 5 million pound ($6.6 million) aid package including search and rescue help and expert medical support. The Royal Navy's HMS Enterprise will help assess the damage.

CYPRUS - Two helicopters, 10 rescuers, and eight rescue dogs. The foreign minister said Nicosia had chartered a plane to deliver medical supplies and repatriate any Cypriots who wanted to leave Beirut. About 50 have already accepted the offer.

CZECH REPUBLIC - A team of 36 people.

DENMARK - An aid package worth 12 million Danish crowns ($1.91 million) to go to relief work, including hospitals in need of equipment as well as securing food, water, and shelter. EGYPT - Two planes with medical supplies.

FRANCE - 55 security personnel, 6 tonnes of health equipment, and emergency doctors. French President Emmanuel Macron promised during a visit to Beirut to send more medical and other aid.

GERMANY - Will, if possible, send a 47-strong rescue team. Also 1 million euros in immediate aid via the German Red Cross to establish first aid stations and provide medical equipment.

GREECE - A team of 12 personnel, a rescue dog, and two special purpose vehicles.

HUNGARY - 1 million euros of humanitarian aid to help with life-saving efforts and reconstruction.

IRAN - Nine tonnes of food, as well as medicine, medical equipment, medical personnel, and a field hospital, according to Iranian media. IRAQ - A plane with emergency medical aid and fuel aid. Twenty-two tanker trucks carrying 800,000 liters of gasoil arrived on Saturday at the Lebanese border.

ITALY - Two Air Force planes with 8 tonnes of medical equipment and a team of experts, news agency ANSA said.

JORDAN - A Jordanian cargo plane arrived in Lebanon on Saturday carrying medical supplies and food, according to the media office of Beirut's international airport.

KAZAKHSTAN - A Kazakh plane arrived on Saturday in Lebanon transporting four medical teams, according to Beirut's international airport. KUWAIT - The Kuwait Red Crescent donated 10 ambulances to the Lebanese Red Cross, state media said. It is also distributing 36 tonnes of medical aid.

NETHERLANDS - A 67-person search and rescue team.

NORWAY - 40 tonnes of medical equipment and 25 million Norwegian crowns ($2.79 million) in financial help.

OMAN - Began sending a series of medical and aid flights on Friday, state agency ONA said. POLAND - Medical materials and rescuers. Poland's State Fire Service will send 39 rescuers and four dogs.

QATAR - Dispatched the first of four planned flights on Wednesday with medical aid, and will deliver two field hospitals of 500 beds each, with respirators and other medical supplies.

ROMANIA - Sent two planes carrying medical supplies, according to Beirut's international airport.

RUSSIA - Five planes carrying medical equipment, a field hospital, and medical personnel. All medical staff will be equipped with protective gear due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SAUDI ARABIA - Sent its first batch of aid on Friday, state agency SPA said. Two aid planes carrying more than 120 tonnes of medicine, medical aid and emergency supplies, tents, and food were sent, including a supervisory team.

SOUTH KOREA - A $1 million emergency aid package.

SWEDEN - Medical equipment and around half a dozen emergency staff joining the European Union's on-the-ground efforts.

TUNISIA - Two planes carrying food and medical aid. The president said his country could treat up to 100 of the casualties in its hospitals.

TURKEY - Sent a medical team and supplies as well as a search and rescue team. Vice President Fuat Otkay said Turkey delivered 400 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon via the Turkish aid agency TIKA.

Turkey also mobilized a kitchen at a Palestinian refugee camp, according to humanitarian foundation IHH. Okay said on Saturday that Turkey is ready to help rebuild Beirut port and that Turkey's Mersin port is ready to help Lebanon with customs clearance and warehousing services of large shipments.

UAE - Has sent 30 tonnes of medical supplies from the International Humanitarian City emergency aid hub in Dubai and the Emirates Red Crescent sent 40 tonnes of medical and food supplies, state media said. UNITED STATES - Pledged more than $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, the U.S. Embassy said on Friday.

EUROPEAN UNION - Activating a program that helps countries after natural disasters, and more than 100 firefighters are being deployed with vehicles, dogs and equipment for search and rescue. Activated the Copernicus satellite mapping system to help assess the damage. The head of the EU executive said it is ready to help Lebanon with preferential trade and customs backing. UNITED NATIONS - Releasing $9 million from the Lebanese Humanitarian Fund and additional funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund. Deploying teams to assist with the emergency response.

WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME - Plans to import wheat flour and grains for bakeries and mills to help protect against food shortages, the U.N. agency said on Friday. WHO, IFRC - The World Health Organization and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have sent medical supplies, including personal protective equipment, medicine, and surgical equipment. The WHO is appealing for $15 million to cover emergency health needs.

WORLD BANK - The group said it would work with Lebanon's partners to mobilize financing for reconstruction and recovery, and "would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster".

INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND - The IMF said it is exploring all possible ways to support the Lebanese people.