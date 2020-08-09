Macron's office confirms French nationals killed in Niger

Macron's office confirms French nationals killed in NigerReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:30 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron's office confirmed on Sunday that French nationals had been killed in Niger, West Africa. It said Macron spoke on the phone with Niger's President Mahamadou Issoufou, but provided no further details.
Gunmen on motorcycles killed six French citizens and their Nigerien guide and driver in a wildlife park in Niger on Sunday, a senior official and a security source said.
