Beirut governor says many bodies still unidentified from port blast are foreign workers
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 10-08-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 02:59 IST
Many foreign workers and truck drivers are missing and assumed to be among the casualties of the Beirut port warehouse blast, complicating efforts to identify the victims, the city's governor said on Sunday.
"There are a lot missing whom we cannot identify. They are truck drivers and foreign workers," Marwan Abboud told the Al Jadeed television channel. "No one is identifying them -- this is a difficult task that takes time."
Syria's government has said that around 45 of the more than 158 people confirmed killed in the blast were Syrian nationals. Syrians comprise the biggest foreign labor force in Lebanon, working in construction, agriculture, and transport.
