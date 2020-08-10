Rajasthan detects 598 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan has detected 598 new COVID-19 cases till 10:30 am on Monday, pushing the state's COVID19 tally to 53,095 cases. According to the Rajasthan health department's bulletin, six deaths were reported on Monday, taking the death toll to 795.

There are 13,946 active cases in the state. As many as 136 patients have been discharged taking the number of such patients to 35,689.

A total of 119 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 38,354, the bulletin said. India registered 62,064 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while the total recoveries crossed 15-lakh mark.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), 1,007 new deaths were reported in the country and the cumulative toll reached 44,386. The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,15,075 including 6,34,945 active cases, 15,35,744 cured/discharged/migrated.