Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow arrested, says fellow activist

Hong Kong activist Agnes Chow arrested, says fellow activistReuters | London | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:47 IST
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow has been arrested under National Security Law, fellow activist Nathan Law said on Monday.
"Agnes Chow is arrested under National Security Law and we are still acquiring information about the content of the arrests," Law said on Twitter. "Horrible day."
