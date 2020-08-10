Gunfire erupts inside the main prison in Somalia's Mogadishu-witness

Gunfire erupts inside the main prison in Somalia's Mogadishu-witnessReuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:35 IST
A loud burst of gunfire erupted inside the main prison in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday, a witness told Reuters.
"I can hear the gunfire from inside the central cell block. I am in a separate room and I do not know what is happening," Mohammed Nur, an inmate at the prison, told Reuters.
A senior police officer who did not wish to be named confirmed the incident, without giving any details.