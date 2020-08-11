Left Menu
Development News Edition

Washington, D.C., police union moves to block release of body cam footage

The Washington, D.C., police union said on Monday it asked a court to block the mandatory release of body camera footage and names of police officers involved in shootings. Experts have said body-worn cameras or bystander footage can increase the likelihood of attention to or discipline for police misconduct. On July 31, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser released footage related to killings in three officer-involved deaths.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 01:37 IST
Washington, D.C., police union moves to block release of body cam footage

The Washington, D.C., police union said on Monday it asked a court to block the mandatory release of body camera footage and names of police officers involved in shootings. The federal district passed a police reform law in July after weeks of protests in the nation's capital and across the globe against systemic racism and police brutality, sparked by the killing of African-American George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Floyd's death, as well as other high-profile incidents of police brutality, led three dozen states to introduce initiatives to change or study policing, according https://www.ncsl.org/research/civil-and-criminal-justice/legislative-responses-for-policing.aspx to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Washington's emergency legislation requires the Metropolitan Police Department to release the names of officers and body camera footage within five days of an officer-involved shooting or the use of serious force, among other measures.

Records of previous incidents, dating back to the beginning of the body-camera program in October 2014, were to be released by Aug. 15. The police union argued in its court filing, made on Aug. 7, that releasing those records could harm officers' reputations. "The release of the body-camera footage and names of officers will unjustly malign and permanently tarnish the reputation and good name of any officer that is later cleared of misconduct concerning the use of force," the union said in a statement.

Nationwide data on police discipline is limited. A Reuters investigation https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/usa-police-unions found that many police union contracts call for disciplinary records to be kept private or erased and make it difficult for citizens to file complaints. Experts have said body-worn cameras or bystander footage can increase the likelihood of attention to or discipline for police misconduct.

On July 31, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser released footage related to killings in three officer-involved deaths. The mayor's office did not respond to a request for comment. The district's attorney general's office declined to comment.

Arthur Spitzer, senior counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union in Washington, said the organization agreed with the union that there was a right to privacy, but said it did not apply to officer-involved shootings. He noted that some of the issues the union brought up with the law are already addressed with certain checks. "We don't think that the identity of a law enforcement officer who's engaged in official conduct is a matter of sensitive personal information at all," Spitzer said.

The union's latest move comes on the heels of a separate lawsuit it filed, which argued that the portion of the reform law that stripped it of the right to negotiate with management over the discipline of members was unconstitutional.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Schumer says Democrats ready for coronavirus aid talks, if Republicans move

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday that Democrats are ready to return to the negotiating table over coronavirus relief, if Republicans would agree to a larger bill than they have been willing to accept up to now.Demo...

Flyers, Golden Knights co-Stanley Cup favorites

The Philadelphia Flyers and Vegas Golden Knights have been installed as co-favorites entering the Stanley Cup playoffs by several sportsbooks. DraftKings was offering both teams at 550 to win the Stanley Cup on Monday, while FanDuel was off...

Pompeo says he is not optimistic China will rethink its position on Hong Kong

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday said he is not optimistic that China will rethink its position on Hong Kong, particularly after the arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai under Hong Kongs new national security law.Pompeo told the Co...

COVID SCIENCE-A cheaper saliva test seeks FDA approval; stroke risks in younger patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.New saliva test for COVID-19 avoids supply chain shortage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020