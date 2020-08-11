KCR slams Andhra govt for 'making fuss' over projects being constructed in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hit out at the Andhra Pradesh government for "making a meaningless, baseless and unnecessary fuss over the projects being constructed in the Telangana." The Chief Minister has decided that for the Apex Council meeting to be held shortly, the facts about the projects being constructed in Telangana with complete data will be placed before the council and strong arguments will be put forth. It was opined that a befitting reply should be given to both the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre.

KCR has also expressed deep regrets at the Andhra Pradesh government for lodging false complaints against the Telangana State. He also expressed his dissatisfaction over the attitude of the Andhra Pradesh Government. According to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), to finalise the strategy to be implemented in the Apex Council meeting, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the irrigation officials at Pragathi Bhavan here on Monday. In this context, he examined the details keenly of the projects being constructed in the state. He also discussed the stand taken by, opinions expressed by the Andhra Pradesh government and the Centre.

"I, on my own, invited the Andhra Pradesh State elders in the government, offered them lunch and discussed the matter. I have extended a friendly hand to Andhra Pradesh government saying that both the states should construct projects based on the needs of the people," he said. "We have made our stand clear that there should not be any egos on Basins (River Basins). We have proposed that since both the states are natural neighbours, both should act in a friendly manner and move forward to the final goal of giving water to farmers in the respective States. We have also told them that the water being wasted into the sea should be diverted to the farmers and towards that goal, the action plan should be implemented. But yet, the Andhra Pradesh government had unnecessarily poked us and picking up a fight,' KCR said.

"The Andhra Pradesh government lodged baseless allegations and complaints without any truth. Let us give a befitting answer in the Apex Council to effectively counter the Andhra Pradesh government's meaningless charges and shut its mouth once and for all. We will create a situation where in the Andhra Pradesh government will never make such allegations in future," the Chief Minister said. "The Central government has also faulted in its attitude on the Telangana projects. We are constructing projects based on our share of the river waters. It is not at all correct to raise objections on the projects whose allocation of water was agreed upon before the formation of Telangana State, permissions given and huge funds were spent," the Chief Minister observed.

"The Central government is also raising unnecessary objections over releasing water from Srisailam to Nagarjuna Sagar. In fact, it is only after filling up of Nagarjuna Sagar project that other projects should be filled up with water," KCR said. In fact, Srisailam is not an irrigation project. It is a hydroelectric project (Hydel power project). Without taking these facts into consideration, the Centre raising objections is not proper. As a State, the Telangana also has some rights. The state is constructing its projects based on its rights. The Centre should not behave as though it is appropriating the State's rights. We will make sure that the Centre's policy is known all over the country and will declare all the facts on the matter," the CM said.

"In Godavari, Krishna basins, projects are constructed based on the State's rights. The projects, which are being constructed now, were sanctioned at the time of formation of the State. Water allocations were made for these projects. Permissions from all the Institutions concerned were given including the Centre Water Commission (CWC)," he said. On August 8, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wrote to Telangana Chief Minister, asking him not to proceed with development projects on which Andhra Pradesh has raised objections. He has asked KCR to obtain the sanction from the Apex Council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

Shekhawat asked Telangana CM not to 'proceed with Rayalaseema Lift Scheme and other related works without obtaining the sanction of Apex Council constituted under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.' (ANI)