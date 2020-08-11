Ghana's attempt to voter roll for presidential election met with violence

The attempt by Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters' roll for the country's presidential election which lasted from June 30 to August 9, has been met with violence, according to a news report by News Ghana.

The 38-day registration exercise and two days of mop-up witnessed two deaths with several acts of violence across the country involving supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A clash between supporters of the two largest political parties in the country on August 8 resulted in the death of one person at Nkrankwanta, a town in the Bono Region.

Two persons, who sustained gunshot wounds and were in critical condition, were said to be receiving treatment at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa West Constituency Halidu Ali Maiga had told local media that the deceased was hit by a stray bullet fired by security personnel who were deployed to the scene to maintain law and order.

Images shared on social media captures two vehicles and a motorbike razed down by the rampaging youth.

Tension, over the weekend, was quite high and security has been beefed up in parts of the town and adjoining communities in the area.

Earlier on July 13, a 28-year-old teacher who graduated from college recently was stabbed to death at Banda, a border town in the Bono Region.