Nigeria: Governors of the Northeastern states meets Buhari to discuss security issues

In a statement quoted by Borno State governor, Prof. Zulum stated that before proceeding to the State House, the Governors had a brief meeting at Gombe State Governors Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

The governors came into Abuja on Sunday from Maiduguri, where they met Saturday, to discuss issues of security and other matters affecting the northeast.

The governors after the meeting issued an 11-point communique that was read by governor Zulum.

According to the statement, Zulum was chosen as the forum's pioneer chairman.

The governors created the forum in Gombe, back in March 2020, during their first meeting.

The forum is to serve as united from to promote peacebuilding and restoration of the northeast in the face of attacks by Boko haram insurgents.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin , Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai , Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas were equally at the meeting.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, were also in attendance.