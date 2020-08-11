Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru unrest flares as pandemic second wave hits, with resources firms in focus

There were 326 cases of coronavirus-related unrest between March when the pandemic emerged in Peru and the end of May, a previous report showed. On Sunday, three indigenous people from the Amazon region died and 17 people were injured, including residents and police, after protesters wanting to halt production at an oil field operated by Canada's PetroTal clashed with security forces.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:30 IST
Peru unrest flares as pandemic second wave hits, with resources firms in focus

Angry residents in Peru's Andean and Amazon regions have attacked three mining and oil sector firms in the last week, two of which were forced to halt operations after deadly clashes, as a second wave of COVID-19 infections hits the country.

The main reason: demand for economic aid and healthcare support during the pandemic, which has underscored stark divisions between the rich and often rural poor in the country, the world's second largest producer of copper. "What the pandemic has done is to lift the veil on the reality of an inefficient, disjointed state," human rights ombudsman Walter Gutierrez told local radio RPP on Monday.

According to a report from the ombudsman on Sunday, there were 162 social protests linked to COVID-19 in Peru in June and July, most relating to public health and requests for aid, including 16 linked to the engine of the country's economy: mining. There were 326 cases of coronavirus-related unrest between March when the pandemic emerged in Peru and the end of May, a previous report showed.

On Sunday, three indigenous people from the Amazon region died and 17 people were injured, including residents and police, after protesters wanting to halt production at an oil field operated by Canada's PetroTal clashed with security forces. Another protest, over the Glencore-owned Antapaccay copper mine, was resolved after an agreement with the local town, under which each resident will receive a $285 shopping card for food, medicine, clothes and education.

Antapaccay also committed to funding a medicinal oxygen plant. Medicinal oxygen, key to the treatment of COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory failure, has been declared by the government as a product of "national interest" due to its scarcity, high demand, and price in the market. Peru has the seventh highest tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world, with over 478,000 cases and more than 21,000 deaths. Daily cases have spiked sharply in recent weeks in a second wave after the country eased lockdown restrictions.

"We are in an extremely critical situation," Gutierrez said. "The numbers are alarming indicators." The rise in social tensions comes as President Martín Vizcarra seeks to emerge from a political crisis after being forced to replace his prime minister - the second in three weeks - after a revolt by the opposition-dominated Congress.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanjay Dutt announces break from work for medical treatment, asks fans to not speculate

Actor Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday revealed he would be taking a short break from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment and requested well-wishers to not speculate about his health. The 61-year-old actor, who was admitted to Li...

Released Rs 98.35 crore to North DMC for teachers' salaries, Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government has submitted before the Delhi High Court that it has sanctioned and released the second instalment of grant-in-aid in favour of North Delhi Municipal Corporation amounting to Rs 98.35 crore towards the salaries of prim...

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. S&P500 heads for record high as stimulus bets lift world stocks

Futures for the U.S. SP Global index hit a record high on Tuesday and world stocks rose to new 5-12 month peaks, lifted by bets on a U.S. fiscal stimulus package and calm on the Sino-U.S. diplomatic front before a crucial round of trade tal...

States should give doorstep delivery of PDS ration in flood-hit areas: Paswan

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said state governments should adopt doorstep delivery of PDS ration to beneficiaries in flood affected areas. Floods have caused havoc in some states like Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020