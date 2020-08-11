Mandate for current Hong Kong legislature extended for at least a year -state media
China's top legislature has decided to extend the mandate for the current group of Hong Kong lawmakers for a year from its expiry date of Sept. 6 election for the next Legco for a year, calling it "necessary and appropriate".Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:37 IST
China's top legislature has decided to extend the mandate for the current group of Hong Kong lawmakers for a year from its expiry date of Sept. 30, after a scheduled election was delayed, state media reported on Tuesday.
The decision means Hong Kong's Legislative Council, or Legco, will continue to perform its duties for "no less than a year" and until the next Legco starts its four-year term, state news agency Xinhua said.
China's top legislature, the standing committee of China's National People's Congress, supported the Hong Kong government's decision on July 31 to postpone a Sept. 6 election for the next Legco for a year, calling it "necessary and appropriate".
