COVID-19 fatality rate comes down to 1.99 per cent: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that COVID-19 fatality rate has fallen below two per cent for the first time and stood at 1.99 per cent in India. Addressing a press conference here, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry said over 2.5 crore COVID-19 tests have been done in the country.

He said 18,320 tests per million were being done in the country. "For the first time in the country, COVID-19 fatality rate has fallen below 2 per cent and is currently at 1.99 per cent. We touched a new peak of the testing by conducting 7, 19, 374 test in a day. The recoveries this week have crossed the historic number of 15 lakh and 15,83,000 patients have recovered so far," he said.

The country's COVID-19 count has risen to 22,68,676 including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 45,257 deaths. (ANI)