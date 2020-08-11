Locals vandalise truck after it runs over boy in West Bengal's Durgapur

Locals at Durgapur vandalized a truck and set it on fire after it allegedly ran over a 13-year-old boy, who later died. A pebble loaded truck, allegedly ran over the boy, while he was on his way to the market, they claimed.

"A 13-year-old boy was on his way to the market on his bicycle, when an overloaded truck ran over him. While heavy trucks are not allowed on this road, these trucks continue to take this route. We want the government not to permit trucks here. The boy is dead. We have handed over the driver to the police," according to a local. Police have been deployed in the area and an investigation is on. (ANI)