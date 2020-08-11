Pranab Mukherjee's condition worsens, remains on ventilator, says hospital

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has worsened after undergoing life-saving emergency surgery and remains on ventilator support, the Army Hospital, where he has been admitted, informed on Tuesday. "The former president who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," the Army Hospital (R&R) said in a statement.

In an earlier bulletin today, the hospital said the President "remains critical" Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted. (ANI)