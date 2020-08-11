Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pranab Mukherjee's condition worsens, remains on ventilator, says hospital

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has worsened after undergoing life-saving emergency surgery and remains on ventilator support, the Army Hospital, where he has been admitted, informed on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 19:56 IST
Pranab Mukherjee's condition worsens, remains on ventilator, says hospital
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee, has worsened after undergoing life-saving emergency surgery and remains on ventilator support, the Army Hospital, where he has been admitted, informed on Tuesday. "The former president who underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support," the Army Hospital (R&R) said in a statement.

In an earlier bulletin today, the hospital said the President "remains critical" Mukherjee, 84, said on Monday on Twitter that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks advance toward record high on stimulus; gold crashes

A gauge of global equity markets inched toward an all-time peak on Tuesday, with the SP 500 nearing a record high, lifted by hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus and signs of a growing American economy that spurred yields to climb and thrashed gol...

HC asks HP govt not to shift COVID patients from Sirmaur, Solan to DDU

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the state government not to shift COVID-19 patients from Sirmaur and Solan to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital here unless health facilities in these districts run out of required infrastr...

NSCN-IM trains guns on Nagaland Governor Ravi, seeks his removal as peace talks interlocutor

The NSCN-IM on Tuesday came down heavily on Nagaland Governor and interlocutor for peace talks R N Ravi and alleged that he is involved in mischief and has become a liability. In a statement, the Naga militant group also said that the centr...

Gautam Buddh Nagar: 89 new COVID-19 cases reported, total count 6,101

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 6,101, official data showed. The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020