Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schoolboy assaulted by policeman in Dehradun, probe underway

An officer of Additional Director General of Police-rank posted at Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has been charged with serious allegations of assaulting a schoolboy and burning him with a cigarette.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:00 IST
Schoolboy assaulted by policeman in Dehradun, probe underway
Uttarakhand Police Headquarters [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

An officer of Additional Director General of Police-rank posted at Uttarakhand Police Headquarters has been charged with serious allegations of assaulting a schoolboy and burning him with a cigarette. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehradun Sweta Choubey will be conducting a fair investigation into this matter.

"A complaint letter has also been submitted on behalf of the student and a senior police officer. SP of Dehradun city Sweta Choubey will probe the matter," State DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar told ANI. As per the letter, the victim, who is a class 11 student, is a friend of the accused police officer's daughter. On Tuesday, the accused called the boy at Bindal Police Station and assaulted him and later burnt his right hand with a cigarette.

The victim has further alleged that along with accused, four more policemen misbehaved with him. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Majority of Scots support independence from UK - YouGov poll

A majority of Scots support independence from the United Kingdom, a YouGov poll found on Wednesday, with support for nationalists bolstered by a much more positive view of how they have responded to COVID-19 compared with London. The poll f...

Fuel demand dips 11.7 pc in July

Indias fuel demand is beginning to flatline after showing signs of returning to life, as consumption dipped 11.7 per cent in July, official data showed. Fuel consumption, a barometer of economic activity in the country, had slumped by over ...

Australian sailor honoured 77 years after he died saving crew

An Australian war hero will be awarded the nations top military honour more than 77 years after he was killed while saving some of his shipmates. Britains Queen Elizabeth II has approved awarding the Victoria Cross to sailor Edward Teddy Sh...

CIL seeks lower rail tariff for coal transportaion

State-owned CIL on Wednesday said it has sought 15 per cent distance-based freight concession from Indian Railways for transportation of domestic coal to customers located at a distance of 701 to 1,400 km from its mines. The move is aimed a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020