UK Royal Air Force sends plane to help monitor migrant crossings

UK Royal Air Force sends plane to help monitor migrant crossingsReuters | London | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:20 IST
Britain's Royal Air Force said on Wednesday it had sent a maritime patrol aircraft to help support border control operations in the English Channel after an increase in migrants seeking to cross from France.
"The aircraft will track vessels and pass information to the Border Force who will then take any appropriate further action," a Ministry of Defense statement said. It replaces a different aircraft which undertook similar operations in recent days.
