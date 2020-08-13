Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan army chief to visit Saudi Arabia in quest to smooth ties

Qureshi's remarks have revived Riyadh's anger, one of the Pakistani military officials and a government advisor said. Saudia Arabia had already made Pakistan pay back $1 billion two weeks ago, forcing it to borrow from another close ally China, and Riyadh is yet to respond to Pakistan's request to extend the oil credit facility.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 13-08-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 01:04 IST
Pakistan army chief to visit Saudi Arabia in quest to smooth ties
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's army chief will visit Saudi Arabia this weekend, officials said, seeking to calm diplomatic strains over Kashmir as financial support for Islamabad hangs in the balance.

The two countries are traditionally close and Saudi Arabia in 2018 gave Pakistan a $3 billion loan and $3.2 billion oil credit facility to help its balance of payments crisis. But Riyadh is irked by criticism from Pakistan that Saudi Arabia has been lukewarm on the Kashmir territorial dispute, two senior military officials told Reuters, motivating General Qamar Javed Bajwa's planned fence-building visit on Sunday.

"Yes he is traveling," Pakistan army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar told Reuters, though the official line was that the visit was pre-planned and "primarily military affairs oriented." India and Pakistan have fought three wars over the divided Himalayan region of Kashmir, which both claim in full.

Pakistan has long pressed the Saudi-led Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to convene a high-level meeting to highlight alleged Indian violations in the part it controls. But the OIC has only held low-level meetings so far.

"If you cannot convene it, then I'll be compelled to ask Prime Minister Imran Khan to call a meeting of the Islamic countries that are ready to stand with us on the issue of Kashmir and support the oppressed Kashmiris," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told local media last week. MONEY AT STAKE

Last year, Islamabad had pulled out of a Muslim nation forum at the last minute on insistence by Riyadh, which saw the gathering as an attempt to challenge its leadership of the OIC. Qureshi's remarks have revived Riyadh's anger, one of the Pakistani military officials and a government advisor said.

Saudia Arabia had already made Pakistan pay back $1 billion two weeks ago, forcing it to borrow from another close ally China, and Riyadh is yet to respond to Pakistan's request to extend the oil credit facility. "The first year (of the oil credit facility) completed on 9th July 2020. Our request for an extension in the arrangement is under consideration with the Saudi side," a Pakistani finance ministry official told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia is also asking for another $1 billion back, officials at Pakistan's finance ministry, and one of the military officers said. The Saudi government media office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pakistanis account for more than a quarter of the 10 million expatriates working in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistani leader Khan is also seeking to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran, after attacks on Gulf oil interests that Washington blamed on Tehran, though he said recently that was progressing slowly.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

Ghana: President Addo cuts sod for redevelopment of La general hospital in Accra

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Dwayne Johnson hangs on to top spot on Forbes highest-paid male actors listWrestler-turned-movie star Dwayne Johnson clung to the top slot on the list of the worlds highest-paid male act...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Moderna shares jump on 1.5 billion U.S. contract for COVID-19 vaccineShares of Moderna Inc rose more than 5 on Wednesday after analysts said a 1.5 billion coronavirus vaccine supply agre...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Back from the dead Stem cells give hope for revival of Malaysias extinct rhinosSome skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that remain of Malaysias last rhino, Iman, who died last Novemb...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Big cats droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisOne creatures droppings can be anothers treasure, as Germanys Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020