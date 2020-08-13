Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram Janmabhoomi trust chairman tests positive for COVID-19

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested positive for coronavirus today, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Lucknow/Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:06 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi trust chairman tests positive for COVID-19
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested positive for coronavirus today, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "The Chief Minister has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopaldas who has tested COVID-19 positive. He has spoken to District Magistrate Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital," the CMO said.

SR Mishra, District Magistrate, Mathura informed that the health condition of Gopaldas is "stable" and he is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Gopaldas arrived in Mathura on August 10 after the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event held in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Can't allow Jain temples to open amid pandemic: Maha to HC

The Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that it could not permit Jain temples in the city to open for devotees to mark the festival of Paryushan in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state said that opening the tem...

Turkey's Erdogan says only solution in Mediterranean is dialogue

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the only solution to Turkeys dispute with Greece over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean was through dialogue and negotiation, and Ankara was not chasing any adventures in the regi...

French golfer withdrawn from Celtic Classic as precaution

French golfer Alex Levy has been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which started on Thursday. Levy came into contact with a friend who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, the European Tour said in a statement.The contact occurre...

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators leave Netflix's live-action adaptation

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, the creators of animated classic Avatar The Last Airbender, have exited Netflixs upcoming live-action series of the show. The duo were working as executive producers and showrunners on the series...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020