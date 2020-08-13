Ram Janmabhoomi trust chairman tests positive for COVID-19
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested positive for coronavirus today, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).ANI | Lucknow/Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:06 IST
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has tested positive for coronavirus today, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "The Chief Minister has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopaldas who has tested COVID-19 positive. He has spoken to District Magistrate Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital," the CMO said.
SR Mishra, District Magistrate, Mathura informed that the health condition of Gopaldas is "stable" and he is being shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Gopaldas arrived in Mathura on August 10 after the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event held in Ayodhya.
