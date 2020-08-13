Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police to collect call detail records of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday informed that state police is collecting the call details records (CDR) of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing to arrest the spread of viral disease.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:37 IST
Police to collect call detail records of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing: Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday informed that state police is collecting the call details records (CDR) of COVID-19 patients for contact tracing to arrest the spread of viral disease. Kerala police are using the contact-tracing strategy to determine how many people came in contact with the COVID-19 positive patients and whether these people are showing any symptoms of the disease.

Addressing a press meet, the Chief Minister rejected the concerns about this move intruding into the privacy of citizens and clarified that there will be no intrusion into the patient's privacy. "The law enforcement agencies are allowed to collect this type of information. In Kerala too, CDRs are used to collect patient information for the sake of public health and safety. This is the most effective way to contact tracing and we have been using this method for a few months. The information thus collected will not be passed on to anyone else or used for any other purpose," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed that various technologies and scientific methods are being used by the police for contact tracing. "Innovative methods for the prevention of COVID-19 are being devised under the leadership of the District Police Chiefs. The defence measures prepared by the Police Chiefs in different districts will be shared mutually and will be implemented after making necessary changes for adaption," he said.

Vijayan further informed that Janamaithri (people friendly) police officers will be given online behavioural training. "Awareness campaigns against coronavirus were organised with the participation of the public under the leadership of senior officers. The assistance of women is being taken to ensure the safety of their family members," he added.

Janamaithri Suraksha Project is an initiative of Kerala police to maintain law and order by seeking the cooperation of the community and understanding their needs. According to Kerala police's website, "Janamaithri Suraksha Project seeks the responsible participation of the citizens in crime prevention at the level of the local community, conserving the resources, both of the community and of the police, in fighting against crimes, which threaten the security of the community." (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Defence Minister inaugurates HAL-IISc skill development centre in Karnataka

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the HAL-IISc Skill Development Centre SDC established at Indian Institute of Sciences Challakere campus in Chitradurga district, 225 km from here, through a video conference on Thursday...

Pak court suspends one-year jail sentence of 2 senior JuD leaders

A Pakistani court on Thursday suspended a one-year jail sentence of two senior leaders of the Jamaat-ud-Dawah and close aides of mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attack Hafiz Saeed in a terror-financing case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ATC in La...

Gehlot calls CLP meeting; Pilot likely to attend

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin. Party sources said the meeting would be attend...

3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning tour have died and one is missing after a heavy storm. Police in the eastern canton state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night.Res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020