Siddaramaiah recovers from COVID-19, to remain in home quarantine

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month has been discharged in accordance with the guidelines, the hospital authorities said.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:37 IST
Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

However, he has been advised to stay in home quarantine for the time being.

In a media statement Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Hospitals said: "Siddaramaiah was admitted to Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road on Aug 4, 2020 for evaluation of fever and the antigen test conducted for COVID -19 was positive. He has been under the supervision of our expert team of doctors and has responded very well to the treatment. We are delighted to state that he is being discharged this evening in accordance with the guidelines." His vital parameters were stable and during discharge, he was comfortable and asymptomatic. He has been advised follow-up and home quarantine as per guidelines, the statement read.

